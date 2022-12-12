Wildlife enjoy winter wonderland across UK as cold snap hits country

Across the UK, wildlife was spotted enjoying the snowy conditions after the coldest night of the year.

While the snow, ice and fog caused travel disruption on the roads, rail and in the sky, foxes, ducks and other animals were spotted enjoying the conditions.

The Met Office have said cloud cover could prevent a repeat of some of the extreme temperatures in recent days, which left parts of the country blanketed by snow.

However, cold, wintry conditions are set to continue this week.

