Hungarian prime minister wears scarf appearing to claim Ukrainian territory

Viktor Orban appeared to be wearing a scarf that claimed Ukrainian territory as he met with a national footballer.

The Hungarian prime minister’s scarf depicted a map of “Greater Hungary“ which encompassed parts of surrounding countries, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Regions of Austria, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia and Serbia were also swallowed up by the map.

Ukrainian ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said they were calling for an apology and a rebuttal of any claims on Ukrainian territory.

In a Facebook post, Orban said: Soccer is not politics. Do not read things into it that are not there.”

