A BBC News crew captured the terrifying moment they came under fire from Russian shelling during an interview about the Kherson floods.

In the footage, shared on Wednesday morning (7 June), the interviewer asks a question as a loud blast is heard.

The pair being interviewed duck to the ground and the camera jolts as the rest of the crew try to flee to safety, running to their vehicle as the shelling continues, before driving away.

BBC News were conducting interviews with Ukrainian residents after the Nova Khakovka dam burst, flooding nearby areas.