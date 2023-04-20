A mysterious bright flash of light illuminated night skies above Kyiv on Wednesday, 19 April, sparking theories about what it could be.

The glow was observed in the capital at around 10pm local time (7pm GMT).

Kyiv city officials initially said it was a crashing Nasa satellite, citing “preliminary information,” but the space agency said the satellite was still in orbit.

Ukraine’s air force, who attempt to down missiles and drones from Russia, suggested the light may have come from a meteorite.

