A Ukrainian TV presenter ended his broadcast by telling viewers he is swapping the studio to join the army and fight against Putin’s Russia.

At the end of his news programme Window and Facts, Orest Drymalovsky told ICTV viewers: “That’s all for now. And for me, it’s a personal finish today.”

The 29-year-old continued: “This was my last broadcast before I am mobilised to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

He later said that military-age men should sign up to the army, saying: “There is no other way to victory.”