A deep fake video capturing Paris being hit by airstrikes has been shared by a Ukrainian official.

Oleksandr Merezhko, the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee and Interparliamentary Cooperation, captioned the video: "We also thought that it could never happen."

A woman stands on a balcony overlooking the Eifel Tower before an airstrike explodes in the background.

Screams echo as several fake airstrikes hit the French city.

