Ukraine women bring their cats while fleeing the country on journey to safety

Ukrainian refugees are fleeing the country to get to safety and many of them have brought their pets.

Ludmilla Nadzemovska, a sales manager from Kyiv, her daughter Nikol and their four cats have joined the trail of Ukrainian refugees out of the country, now estimated at 1.2 million.

She spoke to the Associated Press after they reached the Hungarian border.

“I want to go back,” she said, “but my priority is my family and the pets.”

