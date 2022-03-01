A Ukrainian reporter confronted Boris Johnson during a press conference, telling the UK prime minister that he’s choosing not to come into Ukraine because he, and Nato, are “afraid”.

The reporter said: “Ukrainian women and children are in deep fear. They are desperately asking for the west to protect our skies, we are asking for a no-fly zone.”

The prime minister was speaking in Poland earlier as he visits Nato allies on day six of the war in Ukraine as a large Russian convoy descends on Kyiv.

