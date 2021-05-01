Ambulances used to evacuate civilians fleeing Ukraine

Ambulances are used to evacuate civilians fleeing the areas occupied by the Russian army in Ukraine.

Russia has announced that it will open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians trapped in the bombardment areas on Monday.

It was seen that ambulances were used to transport many civilians from Irpin to Kyiv.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters