Moment sea drone ‘hits Russian tanker’ near Crimea captured in dramatic footage

A sea drone has damaged a Russian tanker near a bridge linking Russia to Crimea, Russian authorities said on Saturday, 5 August.

No injuries were sustained on the SIG vessel - which was sanctioned by the US in 2019 - approaching the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, Russian media reported.

Ukraine’s Interfax agency, citing an unnamed security service source, said Ukraine’s navy was behind the attack with drones in its territorial waters.

Ukrianian officials did not immediately comment on the attack.