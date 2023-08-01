Independent TV
Fire rages at Kharkiv college dormitory destroyed by Russian drone strike
Educational facilities, including a dormitory, were destroyed in Russian drone attacks in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Tuesday, 1 August.
Footage released by Ukrainian officials shows a bombed building on fire and firefighters tackling the blaze.
One person was injured after a drone hit an empty dormitory building and another three struck a sports facility in a night-time attack, the service said.
According to president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Russia attacked the city with five Shahed drones.
02:09