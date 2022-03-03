Huge clouds of thick black smoke can be seen rising into the air from an oil depot in Chernihiv after suspected Russian shelling.

The footage, which has been shared by the state emergency service of Ukraine, also shows what appears to be large tanks burning as firefighters arrive on the scene.

It has been reported that the city of Chernihiv, in the north of the country, was targeted by Russian attacks on Thursday.

