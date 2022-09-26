Protests break out in Dagestan over Russian military mobilisation

Protests broke out in Dagestan, Russia, on Sunday, 25 September, in response to Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation of the country’s military.

At least 100 people have been detained, according to protest monitoring group OVD-Info.

Demonstrations have taken place in cities across Russia after Putin announced Russia’s first military mobilisation since the Second World War on Wednesday.

At least 301 soldiers from Dagestan have died in the war in Ukraine already, according to a tally by BBC Russian service.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.