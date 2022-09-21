Russian defence minister clarifies details of mobilisation plans

Only people with relevant combat and service experience will be called up to join the “military operation” in Ukraine, according to Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu.

Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilisation in Russia as the war in Ukraine approaches the seven-month mark

The Russian president has warn that he would use all the means at his disposal to protect Moscow’s territory.

Around 25 million people who fit the criteria, but only around 1% of them will be mobilised, Mr Shogiu said.

