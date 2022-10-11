Huge shell hole left in ground close to Kyiv bridge after Russian rocket attack

Footage shared by Vitali Klitschko shows the aftermath of a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, which narrowly missed a glass pedestrian bridge in the city centre on Monday (10 October).

The mayor of Ukraine’s capital visited the site to survey the damage and captured a huge shell hole on the ground just metres from the bridge.

Klitschko has condemned attacks on the city, calling them acts of terrorism.

The bridge, opened in 2019, creates a shortcut on a tourist route along the right bank of the Dnieper river.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.