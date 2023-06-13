At least three people have died and 25 have been injured after missiles hit civilian buildings in Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown, a regional Ukrainian governor has said.

Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovskm, said the overnight strike on the central city of Kryvyi Rih involved cruise missiles hit a five-storey residential building early on Tuesday, 13 June.

Footage shows a residential building engulfed in flames, surrounded by rubble.

The Ukrainian president reposted a clip of the damage, offering his condolences to residents who lost loved ones.

"[Russia] will be held accountable for every missile they launch," he added.