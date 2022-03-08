Watch live as Ukraine’s President Zelensky addresses House of Commons

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, is addressing British politicians in the House of Commons via video link as his country continues to battle the Russian invasion.

Mr Zelensky’s speech will be broadcast to MPs using TV screens in the chamber, while members of the House of Lords are expected to watch from the public gallery.

After his address, which will be translated live for those listening in parliament, prime minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will respond.

