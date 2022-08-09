Biden pledges $1b in security assistance to Ukraine

Joe Biden has pledged an additional $1bn in security assistance to Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

The package is the largest defence installment sent by the US since the invasion began in February.

Among weapons being sent to Ukraine are ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), artillery ammunition, mortar ammunition, and munitions for missiles.

“We will continue to consult closely with Ukraine and surge additional available systems and capabilities carefully calibrated to make a difference on the battlefield,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Sign up to our newsletters.