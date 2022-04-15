A puppy has been pulled alive from the rubble of a building hit by shelling in Ukraine.

Donetsk regional police shared footage of the rescue, which took place in the town of Mykhailivka.

The emergency services can be seen frantically digging through debris before pulling the trembling puppy free.

According to Ukrainian police, the dog belongs to a 77-year-old man, who was overjoyed to be reunited with his pet soon after the rescue.

“Every life is important - this is the slogan of the police and rescuers of Donetsk Oblast,” the force wrote, sharing the video.

Sign up for our newsletters.