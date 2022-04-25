Watch live as defence secretary Ben Wallace updates parliament on Ukraine

Ben Wallace is updating the House of Commons on the situation in Ukraine.

The UK defence secretary is expected to make a statement to parliament at 3:30pm on Monday (25 April).

During a visit to The Hague for the Invictus Games last week, Mr Wallace said that all countries could “do more” when it comes to providing support to Ukraine.

Reports also claim the UK have sent anti-aircraft vehicles to support the war-torn nation and while the minister refused to comment on that suggestion last week, he could speak about it today.

