Russia ‘likely to concede area half the size of Wales’ in Ukraine, officials say

Russia is likely to continue retreating from areas of Ukraine, with Kyiv’s forces expected to recapture an area nearly half the size of Wales, according to western officials.

Vladimir Putin’s troops are not expected to attempt to take back the land lost around Kharkiv, instead consolidating power in the south.

“Russian forces are likely in the process of withdrawing from the whole of occupied northern Kharkiv Oblast, an area of up to 10,000 square km or approaching half the size of Wales,” an official said.

