Dom Joly recalls childhood in war-torn Lebanon as he visits Ukraine

Dom Joly recalled his childhood in Beirut during Lebanon’s civil war as he travelled to southern Ukraine to meet families who have survived months of intense fighting on the front line of the war.

The Save the Children ambassador visited Mykolaiv and surrounding villages, which have been subjected to relentless shelling and missile attacks, forcing thousands to of families to flee their homes.

“I think what really interests me about it is because I grew up in that sort of situation,” the comedian and writer said.

“It must’ve really affected me.”