Biden pledges support during surprise visit to Ukraine: ‘Americans stand with you’

Joe Biden insisted America stands behind Ukraine as he made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday (20 February).

The US president met with Volodymyr Zelensky as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine closes in, announcing another $500 million in military assistance to the war-torn country during his visit.

“One year ago, the world was literally at the time bracing for the fall of Kyiv,” Mr Biden said.

“One year later Kyiv stands, Ukraine stands, democracy stands. The Americans stand with you and the world stands with you.”

