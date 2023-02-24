Ukrainian ambassador plays with Larry the cat outside 10 Downing Street

Vadym Prystaiko, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, was spotted playing with Larry the cat outside 10 Downing Street on Friday (24 February).

He could be seen petting No 10’s famous feline resident before members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fed him some treats.

They had gathered in front of the famous door as Rishi Sunak led a minute’s silence on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Prystaiko and the soldiers also posed for photos before they were interrupted by Larry.

