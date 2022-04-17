Pope Francis pleads for peace in ‘war-battered Ukraine’ as he leads Easter mass

Pope Francis called for peace in "war-battered" Ukraine as he lead Easter mass at the Vatican on Sunday.

The pontiff also called for people around the world to "ask loudly" for an end to the war, as many in attendance waved Ukrainian flags.

"I ask for peace in battered Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction caused by the cruel and senseless war in which it was dragged into," Francis said.

"After this terrible night of suffering and death, may a new dawn of hope rise."

