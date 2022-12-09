Pope Francis cries for Ukraine war victims during address in Rome

Pope Francis cried as he mentioned the suffering of Ukrainians during a traditional public prayer in Rome on Thursday, 8 December

The pontiff was overcome with emotion as he appealed for peace for the Ukrainian people amidst the Russian invasion at a ceremony to celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

“Immaculate Virgin, today I would have wanted to bring you the thanks of the Ukrainian people,” he said, before pausing his prayer and crying.

A crowd applauded the Pope, who was then able to continue.

