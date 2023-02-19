Shadow home secretary shares experience of accommodating Ukrainian refugees

Yvette Cooper has opened up about her personal experience of opening her home to Ukrainain refugees.

Labour's shadow home secretary told Laura Kuenssberg that she has a mother and two children staying with her.

She shared how the "hardest listening" was hearing how they had to flee their home within just 20 minutes once the invasion began.

"We love having them with us, but also hate the fact that their families have been split up as a result of this truely appauling war.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.