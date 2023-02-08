Volodymyr Zelensky has met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, after making a surprise trip to the UK on Wednesday.

The president of Ukraine was seen shaking hands with the monarch during their first audience, after Mr Zelensky addressed MPs at Westminster Hall earlier in the day.

During the speech, he urged the UK and Western allies to provide “wings for freedom” by supplying his air force with advanced jets.

Rishi Sunak had earlier announced Britain would train Ukrainian fighter pilots to fly Nato jets.

