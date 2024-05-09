More than 240 aid workers killed in Gaza, UN reveals

Over 240 aid workers have died in Gaza since the beginning of the Hamas war, a UN Official has told The Independent.

UN spokesperson Olga Cherevko who is currently in Rafah, has also described the “horrific” conditions people are living in. She said: “We have not had enough aid entering since the beginning of this war.

“It’s horrific, there’s almost a 1.5 million people living here, basically on top of each other.

“The number of humanitarian workers that we’ve lost which is now over 240 people that have been killed, some of them in the line of duty.”

Ms Cherevko’s comments come as Israeli military launched its offensive in Rafah, despite repeated warnings from the US and UK.