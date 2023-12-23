UN approves watered-down resolution to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza

The UN Security Council has adopted a watered-down resolution to deliver more aid to Gaza.

The resolution passed on Friday, 22 December, and calls for the immediate acceleration of aid deliveries to civilians in Gaza after several delays last week.

It’s considered to be a watered-down version, being without the original call for an “urgent suspension of hostilities” between Israel and Hamas.

The 15-member council voted 13-0 with the US and Russia abstaining. The US has attempted to weaken calls for a ceasefire, which has stalled humanitarian aid in Gaza over the past week.