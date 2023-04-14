Members of Unison vote to accept pay offer in NHS dispute

Members of Unison have voted to accept a pay offer aimed at resolving the long-running NHS dispute.

The union announced that 74% of those who voted backed the deal of a 5% pay rise this year and a cash payment for last year.

The turnout was 52% among Unison’s 288,000 members in England.

Unison’s head of health Sara Gorton said: “This vote might end Unison’s dispute, but it doesn’t solve the wider staffing emergency affecting every part of the NHS.”

The decision was revealed ahead of an announcement by the Royal College of Nursing of its ballot among nurses on the same offer.

