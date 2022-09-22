Liz Truss pledges UK support to Ukraine during UN speech

Liz Truss pledged support for Ukraine in her first major speech on the world stage as prime minister at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, 21 September.

The prime minister accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of a “desperate attempt to justify his catastrophic failure” in the war, promising to uphold the UK’s support for Ukraine.

“We will sustain or increase our military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes. New UK weapons are arriving in Ukraine as I speak, including more MLRS rockets. We will not rest until Ukraine prevails,” Ms Truss said.

Sign up to our newsletters.