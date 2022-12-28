Lake Michigan waves cover Wisconsin shop in ice as blizzard ravages US

A Wisconsin shop, located along Lake Michigan, is frozen solid after a massive storm that has ravaged regions across the US.

Footage shows the small store, Simply Scandinavian, covered in ice after high winds starting on 23 December caused huge waves that covered it in water.

Gretel Sannikas, owner of the shop, estimated there was a foot thick of ice on the building that built up over two or three days.

Simply Scandinavian is located in Gills Rock along Green Bay on Lake Michigan.

