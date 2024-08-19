Kamala Harris admits she considers Democrats ‘underdogs’ in 2024 election

Kamala Harris admitted she considers the Democrats “underdogs” in the presidential election.

Ms Harris and her running mate Tim Walz gave pep talks to campaign volunteers and a high school football team on Sunday 18 August, with their bus tour in a corner of Pennsylvania serving as a modest, small-town version of the grand rally she’s expected to have at the Democratic nominating convention in Chicago this week.

When stopped by reporters, the vice president admitted the Democrats have “a lot of work to do” to win votes in November.

“I very much consider us the underdog. We have a lot of work to do to earn the vote of the American people,” Ms Harris said.