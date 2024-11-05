What is the cost of running for president of the United States?

How much does it cost to become president? A mind-boggling amount, that’s how much.

The amount of money spent on presidential elections has dramatically increased in recent cycles, and the 2024 election is slated to be the most costly in history.

Back in 2016, Donald Trump’s campaign spent $422 million which was less than half his 2020 figure.

High expenditure spending started after the 2010 Supreme Court Citizens United decision, which effectively opened the door to unlimited independent spending in federal elections.

The highest amount of money is being spent on advertising, as well as other campaign costs like salaries, fundraising and voter contact.