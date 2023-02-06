Resurfaced footage shows the moment Harry Whittington apologised to Dick Cheney after former vice president shot him in face.

The infamous clip re-emerged following the death of the prominent Texas lawyer at age 95 on Saturday, 4 February.

Mr Whittington passed away peacefully at home, his wife Mercedes Baker confirmed to The New York Times.

The accidental shooting occurred on 11 February 2006 when the pair were with a group hunting quail on a south Texas ranch.

When a group of birds took flight, Mr Cheney wheeled around and took a shot, accidentally hitting Whittington in the face and torso.

