Anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr has launched his longshot bid to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination next year.

“I come here today to announce the candidacy for Democratic nomination for president of the United States,” he told a crowd in Boston, Massachusetts.

Mr Kennedy, a nephew of President John F Kennedy and the son of his slain brother Robert F Kennedy, was once known most as an environmental lawyer who worked on issues such as clean water.

But over the past nearly two decades, he’s become one of the leading voices of the anti-vaccine movement.

His work has been described by members of his own family and public health experts as misleading and dangerous.

