Stunning satellite images capture ‘powerful storm system’ approaching US west coast

Stunning satellite images show a powerful storm system over the Pacific Ocean that brought strong winds and heavy rain to the US West Coast.

The footage was shared on Wednesday by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, a scientific research institution at Colorado State University.

Earlier this week, the National Weather Service warned California to prepare for a major storm with high winds, snow, and “heavy to excessive rainfall, flooding with debris flows and landslides.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.