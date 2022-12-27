A Texas car wash was covered in icicles as a “bomb cyclone” brought freezing cold temperatures to southern US states.

Video shared on social media, shows the drive-through car wash in the suburb of Lakeway, Austin, covered in ice.

Long icicles hang from the overhead lines and a large brush roller, while the ground is also seen covered in ice.

Some states have experienced what has been described as a “once-in-a-generation” storm.

Lakeway reached low temperatures of 10F (-12.2C) on Friday morning and 12F (-11.1) on Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

