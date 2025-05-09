Trump bullying Starmer has got him what he wants in US-UK trade deal, says MP

Donald Trump bullying Keir Starmer has got him what he wants in the US-UK trade deal, an MP has claimed.

Liberal Democrat MP Calum Miller voiced his opinion on the historic deal, when he appeared on BBC Question Time on Thursday (8 May).

Responding to an audience member, Mr Miller said the deal is a victory of Trump as he called for more active negotiation with Europe.

He said: “We’ve just shown him that by bullying us, he can get what he wants.”