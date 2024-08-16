Independent TV
Paralympian on way to training saves driver from truck fire
A Paralympian on his way to a training session in Utah alerted a driver to his burning truck, video shared last week shows.
Two-time world champion snowboarder Zach Miller, who competed for Team USA in the 2022 Beijing Paralympic winter games, was riding his motorcycle through Parleys Canyon when he noticed smoke coming from the wheels of the vehicle next to him.
"Adding “Firefighter” to the resume after today," Miller wrote on Instagram.
"No one was hurt, and the emergency was resolved quickly. This is your reminder to always have something in your car to deal with fire in case something similar happens to you, or someone you share the road with," he added.
