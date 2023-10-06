Van driver watches favourite TV show while speeding down major motorway

A van driver was filmed catching up on one of his favourite TV shows while driving on a major motorway by undercover police.

The driver was caught playing on his mobile phone as he made his way along the M1 near Rotherham.

Police travelling in an unmarked HGV filmed the driver glancing several times at the programme as it played on a device strapped to his windscreen.

The driver was one of dozens caught out during Operation Tramlines, aimed at cracking down on dangerous driving.

Taking place between 25 and 29 September, South Yorkshire Police handed out over £14,000 worth of fines and issued 190 points.