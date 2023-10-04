BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire clashed with Conservative MP Michelle Donelan as she accused the political party of “making things up”.

Ms Derbyside showed Ms Donelan three clips of MPs at the Conservative Party Conference discussing the public sorting their rubbish into seven different bins, councils limiting how many times people can go the shops, and Labour taxing meat.

She then asks Ms Donelan: “How can you be the party of facts when none of that is true?

“I am not going to let this go. They are fiction. It is really disrespectful to voters.”