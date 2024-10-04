Victoria Taylor’s sisters have made a direct plea for her to return home safely as police search a river for the missing mother.

Miss Taylor, 34, who has a two-year-old daughter, was last seen at around 9am on Monday (30 September) at an address in Malton, North Yorkshire.

Underwater searches began in the River Derwent on Wednesday after some of her belongings were found on the riverbank.

In an interview with ITV News, Miss Taylor’s sister Emma Worden said: "Vicky, just come home. We just want her home. She's got a little baby and her partner. We're just so worried."

Sister Heidi Baker added: “If anyone knows anything, just let us know.