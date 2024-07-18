Last known surviving fighter pilot from Battle of Britain celebrates 105th birthday

The last known surviving fighter pilot from the Battle of Britain has celebrated his 105th birthday at a ceremony in Dublin.

Irishman Group Captain John “Paddy” Hemingway was a member of the group Sir Winston Churchill described as “the few.”

He became one of the front-line squadrons of 11 Group and responded to daily attacks from German aircraft, which became known as the Battle of Britain.

Mr Hemingway made a short speech on Wednesday (17 July) in Dublin, saying: “I can’t talk very much as my breath doesn’t allow me. But thanks so much for being here. It’s made my day.”