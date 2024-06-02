Countries worldwide still supply parts of Russia’s weaponry, circumventing sanctions, said Volodymyr Zelensky.

The President of Ukraine was speaking at a summit in Singapore on Sunday 2 June.

“Certain elements that make part of Russia’s weaponry come from China, but I must mention that there are elements from other countries of the world,” he said.

“However, there is a solution to this situation. If we see that this product arrives on the market of the Russian Federation circumventing sanctions, we pass this information to our partners so that they stop such transit.”

This comes as Russia launched a major assault on the Ukrainian power grid, injuring 19 people.