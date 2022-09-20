Woman claims sea ‘stinks of poo’ as children paddle in water at Huttoft beach

A mother claimed that she and her children fell ill after they paddled in water she described as “stinking of poo” on Huttoft beach in Lincolnshire.

Conservation biologist Emma Oldham said: “All over the beach looked like piles of squashed faecal matter... We showered at the campsite, but today two of my daughters are now poorly with thrush and a cold. We all feel nauseous.”

Anglian Water said no sewage was found in the water or on the beach.

“The picture in the post is of sea algae, which is a natural phenomenon, completely unrelated to sewage,” a spokesperson said.

