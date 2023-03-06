The Metropolitan Police have said they are “sorry” that former officer Wayne Couzens was not caught for indecent exposure before killing Sarah Everard.

The sexual predator, 50, was was sentenced to 19 months in prison on Monday (6 March) after admitting three counts of indecent exposure that took place before he kidnapped, raped, and murdered the 33-year-old marketing executive on 3 March 2021.

Met Police deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy said: “Like so many, I wish he had been arrested for these offences before he went on to kidnap, rape and murder Sarah Everard and I am sorry that he wasn’t.”

