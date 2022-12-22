Thousands trapped at Iceland airport as extreme weather grounds flights

Passengers were trapped at Keflavik airport in Iceland after severe weather cancelled and delayed flights.

Extreme weather, including heavy snow and blizzards, prompted the closure of the airport from Saturday, 17 December.

As of Thursday, flights were still being impacted, with at least one cancelled and many delayed.

“We will be working hard to run as many flights as we possibly can. However, we expect there may be some continued disruptions to flights due to the events of the past few days,” Icelandair said.

Sign up for our newsletters.