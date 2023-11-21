Brazil residents travel by boat through flooded street after heavy rain

Heavy rains forced residents in Brazil to paddle on boats through submerged streets after the water levels of the Jacuí River and Guaiba Lake rose, flooding Eldorado do Sul and parts of the city of Guaíba on Monday, 20 November.

Footage shows residents navigating a street in the municipality as brown water surrounds them outside a house.

Residents along the river and lake had to evacuate due to water reaching their homes.

Local politicians visited affected areas on Monday to assess the damage caused by the flooding.